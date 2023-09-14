PECO employee hit by stray bullet in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a PECO employee in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Gunfire erupted on North Marshal and York streets just after 10 p.m., officials say.

PECO told Action News its employee was repairing a cross arm in the area when they were hit by a stray bullet.

The worker was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police are also investigating reports that three victims were dropped off at Temple University Hospital.

No further information has been provided on this incident.

