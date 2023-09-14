  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

PECO employee hit by stray bullet in North Philadelphia shooting

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, September 14, 2023 8:40AM
PECO employee hit by stray bullet in North Philadelphia shooting
EMBED <>More Videos

PECO employee hit by stray bullet in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a PECO employee in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Gunfire erupted on North Marshal and York streets just after 10 p.m., officials say.

PECO told Action News its employee was repairing a cross arm in the area when they were hit by a stray bullet.

The worker was alert and conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police are also investigating reports that three victims were dropped off at Temple University Hospital.

No further information has been provided on this incident.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW