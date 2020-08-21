21-year-old man shot 3 times in the head, listed in critical condition: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia Friday.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. near Master and Warnock Streets.

That's where Police say a 21-year-old man was shot three times in the head.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No arrest has been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PIAA OKs fall sports for Pennsylvania schools
Father walking dog with his kids among 5 killed in Philly
Tropical Storm Laura poses possible hurricane threat to US
NJ schools with old ventilation systems struggle to meet reopening requirements
Lori Loughlin to serve 2 months in prison for bribery scheme
Despite COVID-19, Philadelphia's real estate market is booming
Body found in Delaware River near Penn's Landing
Show More
Fixing Pennsylvania mail-in vote glitches goes down to wire
Delta bans purported bin Laden killer for not wearing a mask
DNC 2020 festivities wrap up in Wilmington
What makes California burn so much?
FBI offers $25K reward in Pa. pharmacy robberies
More TOP STORIES News