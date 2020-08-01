34-year-old man dead, shot six times in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in North Philadelphia Saturday.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 2000 hundred block of North Marshall Street.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and four times in the left thigh.

The man whose identity remains unknown was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No weapons have been recovered. No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias downgraded to tropical storm, Florida braces for landfall
AccuWeather: Storms possible Sunday; watching Isaias for next week
Eight speed cameras installed along the Roosevelt Boulevard
New Jersey gym re-opens days after owners arrest
Man who fired gun due to mask policy arrested in shootout: Police
Tensions escalated between BLM and Blue Lives Matter protestors
Phillies allowed to work out at ballpark, no new positive tests
Show More
9-year-old Anjy Senat has been located: Police
Hundreds found partying in Strawberry Mansion street
Community remembers 18-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak affecting 31 states
Airbnb bans party houses in NJ amid COVID-19 clusters
More TOP STORIES News