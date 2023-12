2 dead, 2 others injured after gunfire erupts in North Philadelphia

No word yet on any suspects.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning led to two people being killed, and two others being injured.

It happened around 4 a.m. on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street.

Police say a woman who was shot in the back, and a man who was shot in the forehead, both died at the hospital.

The two other men who were shot are said to be in stable condition.

