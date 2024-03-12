3 men rushed to the hospital after gunfire erupts in North Philadelphia

3 men rushed to the hospital after gunfire erupts in North Philadelphia

3 men rushed to the hospital after gunfire erupts in North Philadelphia

3 men rushed to the hospital after gunfire erupts in North Philadelphia

3 men rushed to the hospital after gunfire erupts in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are hospitalized after being shot on Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Gunfire erupted around 1:16 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Berks Street.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, was shot three times in the right arm and once in the back. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he is now in critical condition.

The other victims include a 21-year-old man who was shot in the right leg and a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm.

Both are hospitalized in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on a motive for this shooting and no arrests have been made.

However, police say all three men are being held for investigation.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker