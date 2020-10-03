Man, 19, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.
It happened shortly after midnight Saturday on the 2000 block of West Letterly Street.
Police said a 19-year-old man was shot six times: twice in the head, twice in the chest and twice in the arm.
The victim was taken by a private vehicle to Temple Health Episcopal Campus for surgery.
No arrests have been made.
Police are continuing to investigate.
