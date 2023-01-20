Woman shot inside North Philadelphia home near Temple's campus

Police found the woman shot in the stomach.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old woman was shot inside a home just blocks from Temple University's main campus in North Philadelphia.

Temple and Philadelphia police responded to the 1600 block of North 18th Street around 1 a.m. Friday.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are working to learn how she was shot and have not made any arrests yet.

There is some Temple housing on that block. However, there is no indication at this point that Temple students or staff were involved.

On Tuesday, two men were shot outside of a deli on North Broad Street near the campus.

The victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police are still searching for the gunmen.

Temple said that crime had no connection to the university.

The university recently sent students a safety update for the upcoming semester. Some of those updates include an audit of over 1,000 campus cameras with a plan to add more cameras.

The university is also looking to increase proper lighting around campus, which students said helps them feel safer.

Temple University President Dr. Jason Wingard plans to move a block off campus this spring.

