Shooting inside Philadelphia speakeasy, 2 critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say gunfire at a speakeasy in North Philadelphia injured two people.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers also found an empty speakeasy with the front doors open, the strobe lights still on, bar stools knocked over, and blood on the ground.

Bullets pierced through a window and hit the bricks.

Detectives are looking for any possible surveillance video as they try to figure out who opened fire.
