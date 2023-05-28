2 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing from unlocked cars in Jersey shore town

Officials are reminding drivers to lock their car doors when they are parked.

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who were involved in multiple car burglaries on Sunday.

North Wildwood police say two men are suspected of burglarizing unlocked cars south of 19th Avenue between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The first suspect is described as a male with dark hair wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, gray Nike sneakers, and a black Adidas backpack.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black fitted hat, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

If anyone has any information on these suspects, police say to contact the North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411 or email detectives@nwpd.org.

Officials also remind drivers to lock their car doors when they are parked.