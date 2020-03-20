Coronavirus

Senior Spotlight: Northampton High School boys' volleyball team

By
NORTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thursday's Senior Spotlight is the Northampton High School Boys Volleyball Team.

Their coach tells me her amazing seniors "have worked hard not only for each other but for their 'brothers' that follow them in the program."

John, Ryan, Chris, Matt and Dylan decided months ago on their warmup shirt for the entire team and the slogan they picked is "No Regrets! Give everything, regret nothing!"

Words to live by especially now in these uncertain times, right? The team only had two weeks of preseason before things were shut down.

Northampton Area High School Volleyball Seniors, 6abc Action News Salutes YOU!

Also a note to tell you, I am reading every single one of your submissions and trying to sort through them all. Please be patient with me, I will do my best to get everyone the spotlight they so deserve.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnorthampton countyaction news sportscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News