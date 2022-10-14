Watch for some extended closures this weekend on Pennsylvania Turnpike and I-95 in Delaware

The Northeast Extension of the Pa. Turnpike (I-476) will be closed from the Lehigh Valley exit to the Mahoning Valley exit.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers traveling through parts of our area this weekend will need to plan a new route.

The Northeast Extension of the Pa. Turnpike (I-476) will be closed from the Lehigh Valley exit to the Mahoning Valley exit.

Meanwhile, Interstate 95 will be closed through Wilmington.

Here are the details for each closure:

PA TURNPIKE CLOSURE

The Northeast Extension will be shut down from the Lehigh Valley interchange (Exit 56) and the Mahoning Valley interchange (Exit 74).

It starts at 9 p.m. Friday, October 14 and runs through 4 a.m. Monday, October 17.

The Pa. Turnpike Commission says the closure is needed for crews to demolish the bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township while replacing it with a new steel superstructure.

Southbound Detour - Local Traffic:

Exit at Mahoning Valley Exit #74 and take U.S. Route 209 North to StateRoute 33 South (21.2 miles).

Follow Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (18.4 miles).

Follow U.S. 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange #56 (15.8 miles).

Southbound Detour - Through Traffic:

Exit at Pocono Exit #95 and take Interstate 80 East to State Route 33 South (25.5 miles).

Follow State Route 33 South to U.S. Route 22 West (23.6 miles).

Follow U.S. Route 22 West and reenter I-476 South at Lehigh Valley Interchange Exit #56 (15.8 miles).

Northbound Detour:

Exit at Lehigh Valley Exit #56 and take U.S. Route 22 East to State Route 33 North (16.5 miles).

Follow State Route 33 North to Interstate 80 West (24.5 miles).

Follow Interstate 80 West and reenter I-476 at Pocono Interchange Exit #95 (25.1 miles).

You can find more details at PaTurnpike.com

I-95 CLOSURE IN DELAWARE

Interstate 95 will be closed in Delaware through the city of Wilmington.

The closure began at 9 a.m. Friday, October 14 and runs through 5 a.m. Tuesday, October 18.

The road will be shut down between U.S. 202 (Exit 8) and the 2nd Street on-ramp.

However, DelDOT says the 2nd Street on-ramp to I-95 southbound will remain open during the closure.

I-95 Southbound Detour:

Motorists coming from Pennsylvania will be directed to use I-495

I-95 Southbound Detour:

Local traffic entering I-95 SB will be detoured off at Exit 8/ US 202 and directed to SB 141 back to I-95 SB.

You can find more details at RestoreTheCorridor.com