Schuylkill Expressway EB closed in Grays Ferry for portion of weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another round of closures will impact a stretch of the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry this weekend.

PennDOT says the eastbound lanes of I-76 will be closed from the University City Exit to the 34th Street Exit.

PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph says crews will make permanent repairs to bridge decks and lay new road surfaces so drivers can avoid cracks and those dreaded potholes in the colder months.

"We don't want drivers to have to contend with potholes all winter while we temporarily fix this and go back out there many times," he said.

The closure went into effect at 9 p.m. Friday night. The highway will reopen on Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

The project has been delayed twice: first for faulty materials and then a second time during the Phillies postseason run.

PennDOT says drivers can check on current conditions on major roadways by visiting https://www.511pa.com/

Drivers can find a list of a complete list of PennDOT District 6 construction projects here: https://www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-6/Pages/Philly-Regional-Traffic-Bulletin.aspx

PennDOT also recommends following regional alerts which will be posted on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/511PAPhilly

