Person cooperating with police after man fatally shot at old address in Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

A man is dead after being shot inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

A man is dead after being shot inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

A man is dead after being shot inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 900 block of Fanshawe Street around 11:30 p.m. and found a 26-year-old man in the living room by the front door with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officials say he had just returned to an address where he used to live.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

One person who was home at the time is cooperating with police.

Officers are also holding the victim's SUV as evidence, according to police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker