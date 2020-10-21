Car vandals hit Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a rash of vehicles that were vandalized in Northern Liberties.

Almost a dozen cars were hit along Widely Street near Front Street.

Residents in the neighborhood say its been an ongoing problem for weeks.

"These people aren't even taking anything. They're just opening up the cars, digging around and then moving onto the next one to smash in," said Zach Blumenthal of Northern Liberties.

Surveillance cameras caught someone lurking around some of the vandalized vehicles. Residents are hoping it leads to an arrest.

In the meantime, police are reminding residents not to leave anything of value that can be seen through the windows.
