Man followed home, shot in his driveway in Northwood

Sunday, January 14, 2024 2:22PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a 22-year-old who arrived at Jefferson Einstein Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim reported an argument with several men at Second and Ontario streets.

From there, he says he was followed home and shot in his driveway on the 5400 block of Howland Street in the city's Northwood section.

He is listed in stable condition.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

