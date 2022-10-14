National Geographic Live comes to Princeton with prehistoric fun

Join paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton.

Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim will take the stage and take us back in time, about 100 million years, to the days of the dinosaurs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- National Geographic Live's touring speaker series is coming to Princeton, New Jersey this weekend.

"The audience is going to come face-to-face with some of the most spectacular dinosaurs known, including the legendary, mythical Spinosaurus, which was a predatory dinosaur bigger than T-Rex," Ibrahim said. "We found out some pretty exciting things about this creature."

We'll learn how the Spinosaurus was almost lost to science when its fossil remains were lost in the Allied bombing of Germany during World War II.

With Ibrahim's help, more fossils were discovered in the desert of the Moroccan Sahara.

"Finding this kind of Holy Grail of dinosaur paleontology was really amazing," Ibrahim said. "The whole story is really like a Hollywood adventure movie. The story of Spinosaurus and its rediscovery really make any 'Indiana Jones' movie look pretty boring and dull. This is all real. The story is so rich."

Join Ibrahim this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton.

He said to bring the whole family, adding that there's one thing every single person on this planet can agree on: "Dinosaurs are awesome."

Click here for ticket information.