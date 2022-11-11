Police: Missing 3-year-old in Montgomery County 'at special risk of harm'

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are looking for a missing 3-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Nova Outzs was last seen in the area of Swede Road in East Norriton Twp. around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

Police believe the girl may be at "special risk of harm or injury."

No further details were released.

The girl is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with red sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the East Norriton Police Department at 610-272-0748.