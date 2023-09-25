NSTB reveals cause of 2022 plane crash that killed 2 men in Bucks County

The plane crashed into a residential neighborhood but no homes were damaged.

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed the cause of a plane crash that killed two people in Bucks County back in 2022.

The pilot, 55-year-old Brian Filippini, and flight instructor, 74-year-old Alfred Piranian, died in February when their plane went down in Hilltown Township.

A propeller sliced through the upstairs Bucks County bedroom of Brian Rush and landed near a crib.

The NTSB report says the plane experienced an aerodynamic stall, forcing a loss of control when the pilot was practicing maneuvers during an instructional flight.

The plane crashed into a residential neighborhood but no homes were damaged.