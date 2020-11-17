Nearly 800 nurses at St. Mary Medical Center plan to strike in Bucks County

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As the region is dealing with a second surge of coronavirus, nurses in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are preparing to strike.Nearly 800 nurses working at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne plan to walk off the job on Tuesday.The nurses say safe staffing is at issue, and that Trinity Health has refused calls for additional help. The nurses also say health care workers are fleeing to other nearby hospitals 20 minutes away where they can make $6 to $7 more an hour, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents thousands of health care workers in the commonwealth.The nurses at St. Mary have been bargaining for a contract for more than a year.