Nurses across the Philadelphia region bring attention to staffing shortages

Some nurses say they are living through a crisis within a crisis.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nurses across the Philadelphia region are calling attention to what they say is the dangerous lack of nursing staff in hospitals.

They say as the pandemic continues, nurses are living through a crisis within a crisis.

"When we're short-staffed, there's more code blue. When we're short-staffed, there are more people who fall out of bed. When were short-staffed, there are more infections," said nurse Mary Adamson.

Adamson is an ICU nurse at Temple University Hospital and the president of Temple University Hospital Nurses Association.

She says nurses are routinely required to care for more patients than is safe.

This group will be in Harrisburg next Tuesday to urge legislators to pass the Patient Safety Act.

It would mandate nurse-to-patient ratios in all Pennsylvania hospitals.

