Philadelphia first 'Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate' prepares for grand debut

It's the holiday classic with a lot of flavor.
"It's almost like we are giving the traditional ballet a slight bite of secret sauce. A taste of what it would be like if it was dipped in milk chocolate, and caramel and rich chocolate and dark chocolate," said Temple graduate Chanel Holland, who created the show.
The chocolatey Nutcracker represents the show's diverse cast.
Holland, who is from Philadelphia's Mt. Airy neighborhood, put her own spin on the George Balanchine Christmas performance.
Holland founded the Chocolate Ballerina Company in 2017.
"I began Chocolate Ballerina Company because myself, as a prima ballerina, was always questioning, 'why is it that I don't see much ballerinas that look like me that can relate to my story?" she recalled.
Her vision is now flourishing. Holland can't wait to debut her unique take on the Christmas classic.
"Where you would normally see Clara go to Italy and Russia and China, we're going to go to Brazil. We're going to go to West Africa. We're going to go to Egypt. We're going to have a Carnival," Holland said.
The show includes hip-hop as well.
The choreographer said getting the show to come together was quite an adventure due to the pandemic, and many things had to be put on pause.
"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" is taking place Sunday, December 19, at the Mandell Theater on Drexel University's campus.
There are two performances, and tickets are selling fast. Holland hopes to offer more performances next year.
For more information: CLICK HERE..