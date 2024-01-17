Philadelphia ballet student to dance in exclusive Switzerland competition

Katie Cerny is one of 88 top ballet students from around the world competing in the Prix de Lausanne in Switzerland.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia ballet prodigy is preparing to compete on a global stage.

Katie Cerny, 17, is one of only 10 American female dancers vying for what's known as the Super Bowl of the ballet world.

It's called the Prix de Lausanne, and it's happening at the end of January in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"Ballet means everything to me," Cerny said. "I just love showing the artistry onstage. That's how I speak, through movement and through dance."

She's one of the 88 top ballet students from around the world competing.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity," she added. "I never would have imagined in a million years that I would be going to Switzerland."

Her mentor, Director of the School of Philadelphia Ballet Davit Karapetyan, was a prizewinner at the Prix de Lausanne in 1999.

"My career pretty much started from Prix de Lausanne," Karapetyan said. "It's such an incredible international ballet competition for young, talented dancers. I'm really excited for Katie to participate."

The scholarship competition is for young dancers who want to pursue a professional career in classical ballet.

Many former prize winners are now dancing with major ballet companies around the world.

"Katie's an incredible dancer," Karapetyan said. "She has everything that ballet is asking for."

The Prix De Lausanne starts on January 28 in Switzerland.

We here at 6abc are wishing Katie the best of luck!