Philly entrepreneurs pitch 'Oat Haus' on Shark Tank Friday

During her health struggles with eating disorders, Ali Bonar created the spreadable oats that are nut-free, gluten-free and vegan.
By
Fishtown company pitching granola butter product on 'Shark Tank'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Fishtown-based company has a chance to pitch their product on Shark Tank Friday night.

Oat Haus makes what they've dubbed 'spreadable granola,' and some see it as a groundbreaking product.

The founders were so determined to get this product on the show, they applied four times. They hope their shot on the show is the charm.

She says they're nourishing and delicious, but also something that was missing in the market.

"Our granola butter is the world's first oat-based spread, similar to a peanut butter or a nut butter, but we actually use oats as the base," Bonar says.



"It's smooth and people use it the same way you would a nut butter on toast, on fruit, in smoothies. Our original, I like to tell people, tastes like liquid Teddy Grahams, so it's sort of like that cinnamon graham cracker vibe," Bonar says.

Earlier this year, Bonar and her two partners moved to Fishtown; they moved the company from their native California to Warminster, Bucks County.

It was a lot cheaper than San Diego, and they set up a whole production plant. This way, they could control the production and ensure that each jar remains nut-free.

They also say they love this area of local makers.

"People are really doing their own thing and they are really big on local and small business," Bonar says. "I feel like we've been really lucky, especially in the food industry, to already be welcomed into the Philly founder space."

You can find Oat Haus locally on GoPuff, at DiBruno Bros. and other markets.

As for the "Sharks," Bonar calls the experience amazing and a whirlwind.

Find out if they invest in Oat Haus Friday night at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

