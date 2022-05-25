In "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Ewan McGregor returns to the title role in a part he made memorable during three movies that covered events prior to the original "Star Wars."
The Disney+ series begins a decade after events shown in "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith,"released in 2005.
Fans will recall that Obi-Wan Kenobi faced what has been called his greatest defeat: when his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker went over to the dark side and became the evil Darth Vader.
Sandy Kenyon talks to Ewan McGregor in the latest episode of "The Sitdown."
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on May 27 on Disney+. Watch the trailer here.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
Ewan McGregor returns as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' in Disney+ series
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News