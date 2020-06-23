Ocean City beachgoers practice social distancing as summers kicks into gear

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Walking along the boards in Ocean City, New Jersey you'll hear recorded messages urging caution: "masks or face coverings are highly recommended, look for hand sanitizer dispensers on boardwalk railings.""I like how they have the sanitizers so you can wash your hands, and I see people are keeping it in mind," said Cory Moorman on his annual visit to Ocean City.As establishments reopen for business and the mercury rises, people are flocking to the shore.Governor Phil Murphy was not entirely impressed with photos and videos he saw this weekend."Folks have let their hair down a little too much. We're taking these steps based on extraordinarily positive data, but we don't want to look like the states that have gone through hell and now are going back through hell," said Governor Murphy.Ariana Hellein, who owns the Jewelry Hut and Fisherman's Cove, says she can't afford to shut down her businesses again. She is closely monitoring her guests' mask usage."They either get mad and put it on, or they get mad and they walk out. We try to enforce it as much as we can," said Hellein. "I'm like, listen. I don't know if it works or not but if it does, just wear it so we don't have to close our store again."In general, beachgoers are abiding by distancing rules on the beach."People on the beach, they're definitely sitting six feet apart. I don't have a problem and I am down there all the time. Even on the boardwalk, I don't feel unsafe walking on the boardwalk because of the nice breeze," said Terry Fine.In terms of positive COVID-19 cases, Megan Santiago, with the Camden County Health Department says, "We haven't seen a great spike with our numbers which is good, but it is of course with more people going down, everyone should still be taking those precautions."