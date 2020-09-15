Weather

Beach patrol on guard in Ocean City, New Jersey as risk current risk remains

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A roaring and raging ocean understandably gave some families reason enough to play it safe on Tuesday in Ocean City, New Jersey.

"You can feel it just when you're standing out with your ankles. You can feel it pulling and getting the sand getting out from under your feet," said Jamie Pistilli, of Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Due to the increased rip current risk, beach patrols weren't letting many get too far out to sea.

"We're not going to let anybody go out further than knee deep," said Scott Montgomery, with Ocean City Beach Patrol.

RELATED: Man drowns at New Jersey shore in seas churned by hurricane

But the active Atlantic is creating favorable conditions for patrol training.

"We do like to get ourselves out in water conditions like this, so when we're in a situation as rough as it is out there right now, we're going to make sure that we're comfortable," he said.

The churning waters clearly not for everybody. But for those that enjoy a good thrill, it's perfect.

RELATED: New Jersey shore businesses hoping crowds still visit this fall

"A lot of big waves and having the time of life out there," said surfer Ryan McCrossan. "Luckily, our lifeguards are some of the best that we have, so if you do choose to go into the water, chose to swim in front of a lifeguard."

Beach patrols are not able to cover every inch of the beach. That said, they may stay out longer this year if more families stick around for an extended stay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherocean cityjersey shoretravelweatherrip current
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters gather ahead of Trump's ABC News town hall
NJ couple tips diner waitress with a car
Wolf hits back after judge rules against virus restrictions
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
Visitors urged to wear masks, but mixed messaging leads to confusion
Father kills son, daughter-in-law in double murder-suicide
Man loses hand after explosive detonates
Show More
Delaware launches COVID Alert DE app
Effects of West Coast wildfires can be seen in Philly sky
One-Click Voter Registration Site Launches for the Philly Region
Man drowns at NJ shore in seas churned by hurricane
No, you can't pre-order a COVID-19 vaccine, warns BBB
More TOP STORIES News