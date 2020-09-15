Beach patrol on guard in Ocean City, New Jersey as risk current risk remains

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A roaring and raging ocean understandably gave some families reason enough to play it safe on Tuesday in Ocean City, New Jersey."You can feel it just when you're standing out with your ankles. You can feel it pulling and getting the sand getting out from under your feet," said Jamie Pistilli, of Royersford, Pennsylvania.Due to the increased rip current risk, beach patrols weren't letting many get too far out to sea."We're not going to let anybody go out further than knee deep," said Scott Montgomery, with Ocean City Beach Patrol.But the active Atlantic is creating favorable conditions for patrol training."We do like to get ourselves out in water conditions like this, so when we're in a situation as rough as it is out there right now, we're going to make sure that we're comfortable," he said.The churning waters clearly not for everybody. But for those that enjoy a good thrill, it's perfect."A lot of big waves and having the time of life out there," said surfer Ryan McCrossan. "Luckily, our lifeguards are some of the best that we have, so if you do choose to go into the water, chose to swim in front of a lifeguard."Beach patrols are not able to cover every inch of the beach. That said, they may stay out longer this year if more families stick around for an extended stay.