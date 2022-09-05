Sailboat hits jetty, runs aground in Ocean City, New Jersey

A sailor was reportedly using autopilot, officials said, when the boat struck the rock jetty.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Early morning beachgoers were in for a surprise after a sailboat ran aground on an Ocean City, New Jersey beach.

The Action Cam was there near the Ocean City Music Pier on Monday morning.

City officials say the boat ran aground just after 4 a.m. on the beach at Ninth Street.

A sailor was reportedly using autopilot, officials said, when the boat struck the rock jetty off Ninth Street Beach, then beached.

The sailor was not hurt. The only damage to the boat was to the rudder.

Ocean City officials say Ninth Street Beach was closed to bathers on Monday morning and will remain closed until the boat can be towed away.