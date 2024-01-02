Brigantine nonprofit celebrates fundraising milestone plunging in cold water to support veterans

Members of the Brigantine community are kicking off the new year with a cold plunge into the ocean for a good cause.

BRIGANTINE,New Jersey (WPVI) -- Members of the Brigantine community spent this New Year's Day by taking a cold jump into the ocean.

The Brigantine Polar Bears held their annual plunge into the water, this year celebrating their cumulative $1 million dollars raised for the Fisher House Foundation.

The plunge started in the early 2000s at humble beginnings. Over the years, their sponsors and attendance kept growing.

"Over 24 years they've accumulated all that money. I love that the island comes together as a community and they support the vets and they support each other. We're a small town with a big heart," said Rose Solazzo Doring of Brigantine, New Jersey.

Large crowds ran towards the ocean and jumped into the cold temperature to support a good cause.

"I just have to thank the Brigantine community, the way they have all come together and made supporting the veterans such a priority. It's heartwarming on a cold day," said David Coker, President of Fisher House Foundation

