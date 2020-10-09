Fliers with backwards swastikas sent to several Mullica Hill, New Jersey homes

By
MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating after at least four people in Mullica Hill, New Jersey received a flyer in the mail with a backwards swastika.

The fliers say, "Vote for Trump," "We got your back," and has a backwards swastika. The fliers say they are from the "Mullica Hill Militia."

"The racist, anti-Semitic content is not acceptable and offensive," said a spokesperson with the Harrison Township Police Department.

Resident Carl Hedenberg received the flier in the mail on Thursday. He said the envelope was addressed to "Friends and neighbors on the front" and initially thought it was friendly.

When he saw the flier and its contents he said, "I was amused because it was backwards, which is something that a kid would do."

Hedenberg said he believes he may have received the flier because he has Trump signs in his yard. His neighbors, who also received the flier, have Trump signs in their front yard.

"It's not really surprising with everything that's going on today and I think there's a lot of people who are excited about the election coming up and have a lot of different feelings, mixed feelings," said Hedenberg.

Some neighbors who didn't receive the flier said they are disturbed it was distributed on their street in the first place.

"That's what's so unnerving about it," said Fennis Shaw of Mullica Hill. "It's such a quiet community. I've lived here over 25 years and have never heard anything like that happening around here."

Harrison Township Police said they are investigating and tracing the phone number associated with the flyer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Adam McEvoy at 856-478-6839x1616 or amcevoy@htwpd.us.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harrison townshipswastikanazisanti semitism
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Police identify woman killed in Germantown rampage
Memorial for NJ state police trooper vandalized
Video released of suspect in theft of election equipment
'Naked ballots' in Pa. could be election wild card
Preparations underway in PA and NJ to count mail-in ballots
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Show More
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy, Not As Chilly Tonight
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Woman who oversees Pa. elections votes early in Bucks Co.
More TOP STORIES News