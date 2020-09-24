hometown hero

HOMETOWN HERO: Community police officer feeds Philadelphia neighborhood

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officer Joseph Lukaitis is the living spirit of the phrase "to protect and serve." Lukaitis is about to retire but he's spent his career nourishing much more than just the soul of the community.

It's hard to keep up with officer Lukaitis walking around in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section. Every house we pass, he can tell you who lives there.

"That's right that's Lukaitis, know him by sight," said Gloria Brown, who lives in the neighborhood of the 39th police district.

"When I see people coming out, they all know me. 'Hey officer Lukaitis, hey officer Lukaitis, how you doing?' You know?" said Lukaitis, who's the community relations officer there.

He says getting to know the neighbors has been one of the biggest goals of his career.

"He helps the community and he's in everything most of the time," said Juanita Williams, a neighbor.

"He's been taking care of the community for a while, feeding everybody," said Brown.

On a typical Wednesday, he gets donations in from Snap Kitchen and Philly Food Rescue and feeds the neighborhood lunch.

Once those tables cleared, a diaper drive he set up started. Monday, he DJ'd a social distant block party outside of the station. Next Saturday, he's organizing a peace walk.

He says little community events like this have become even more crucial during COVID-19, where many people are struggling.

"I never thought in my lifetime you'd see a time where you walk in the supermarket and you went down an aisle and stuff is missing," he said.

After 25 years on the job, officer Lukaitis is retiring in December. He says he's ready to hang up his uniform, but he's not quite ready to leave this community.

"See the difference is now I'm badge 2081. When I come back, I'll just be Joe, but I'm still coming back. I'm going to help the community the best I can. You can't just walk away from something you love," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietycommunityfeel goodphiladelphia policehometown hero
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
Health care worker battling cancer gets help from community
ER nurse, wife put restaurant dreams on hold to cook for community
Community health worker helps patients through pandemic
EMT saving lives while keeping family safe through pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest in Philly after grand jury ruling in Breonna Taylor case
At least 1 officer shot, unclear if tied to protests: Louisville police
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Man accused of beating woman to death with baseball bat in NJ
Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart: Police
Hit-and-run crash injures South Philadelphia bicyclist
Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power
Show More
Local caterers among those hoping courts uphold ruling that Pa. shutdowns were unconstitutional
Neighbors hope sketch of road rage suspect leads to an arrest
Breonna Taylor case: What is wanton endangerment?
Final-stage study of first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine begins
Home destroyed by fire now at center of death investigation
More TOP STORIES News