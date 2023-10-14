Philadelphia officer injured in fatal police shooting released from hospital

On Saturday, he gave a thumbs-up from his hospital bed before being released.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer who was shot in the line of duty Thursday night was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Officer Raul Ortiz was surrounded by his family as he left Jefferson University Hospital on Saturday afternoon. A line of fellow officers stood in salute as Ortiz wiped away tears.

"It's a happy day to see him get out of the hospital knowing he's on the road to recovery as far as his arm, but it's really his mind and his heart that are going to need some time to heal," said Interim Commissioner John Stanford.

Ortiz was shot Thursday night in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport alongside a fellow officer. Police say the 60-year-old and his partner, Officer Richard Mendez, had just gotten to work.

When they arrived in parking garage D, they heard glass shattering. They went to investigate, and police say that's when they saw three to four suspects trying to break into a car, and a shooter opened fire.

"Being involved in a traumatic situation like, again, has a lasting impact knowing he lost a friend," said Stanford.

Mendez was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at an area hospital. Ortiz was shot in the arm and has been recovering since then at Jefferson.

As officers applauded Ortiz's release, the commissioner noted how this was a bittersweet moment for the department. It's been a week of difficult loss, but the commissioner says Ortiz, who is a 20-year veteran of the force, a husband, and a father, will recover.

"A heavy week, but the mix of emotions is seeing Officer Ortiz get out today gives you that sense of hope, uplifting spirit knowing that he's going to be able to go home and be with his family and heal," said Stanford.

The Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia put out a statement on Ortiz's release from the hospital.

"We're thankful for today's release of our hero officer, Raul Ortiz, and hopeful that he'll make a full recovery. Like Officer Ortiz, we're all mourning the loss and death of our colleague and friend, Officer Richard Mendez. We pray and offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Philadelphia police officers," said John McNesby, the Philadelphia FOP Lodge #5 president.

A reward for tips and leads in this case is now up to $185,000.