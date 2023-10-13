2 off-duty Philadelphia police officers shot in parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday night.

One officer was shot in the head and the other was shot in the arm, sources confirm.

There is no word yet on their conditions at this time.

Officials have not released any information on the shooter in this incident but do believe the suspect left in a black Dodge Durango.

Terminal D and the Terminal D parking garage at the airport are currently closed for the investigation.

