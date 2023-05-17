Funeral to be held today for fallen Deptford, New Jersey police officer Robert Shisler

It's the first line of duty death for the Deptford Township Police Department.

You can watch the service live on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV app.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Family, friends and fellow members of law enforcement will gather to say a final farewell for a fallen New Jersey police officer on Wednesday.

The funeral for Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler will be held at Rowan University's Pfleeger Concert Hall at 201 Mullica Hill Road in Glassboro.

Relatives and friends can attend a pass and reflection from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Law enforcement personnel will pay their respects from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m.

Shisler's passed away on May 7, a little over two months after being shot in the line of duty. His passing marked the first line of duty death for the department.

Officer Shisler was shot in the line of duty on March 10.

According to the state attorney general, Shisler made a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive.

While details of the stop itself have not been released, authorities say it turned into a chase and a struggle, and shots were fired.

The pedestrian, Mitchell Negron Jr., was killed.

Shisler was shot in the leg and critically wounded. He spent weeks at Cooper's ICU.

He was then moved to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, where he eventually passed away.

The 27-year-old officer is survived by his parents, brother, and sister.

Shisler's patrol car and a memorial will remain at the township building until his funeral.