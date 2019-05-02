Officials: 2 Philadelphia police officers arrested in Florida following domestic dispute

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WPVI) -- Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers and one retired officer were arrested in Florida following an alleged domestic-related incident Tuesday night.It happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in Indian Rocks Beach.According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene to find a couple, 44-year-old Cindy Caine and 55-year-old Paul Seeger, fighting near the intersection.Caine has been identified as a police officer with the Philadelphia Police Department; Seeger is a retired officer with the department.Authorities say a deputy approached the couple but they started walking away.An altercation ensued after the deputy grabbed Seeger's arm in an effort to stop him from leaving the scene."Seeger resisted and Caine forcefully pushed the deputy's arm away helping Seeger to break free," said the sheriff's office in a news release.That's when a third person, 44-year old Frank Bonett--who is also a Philadelphia police officer--approached the deputy and started reportedly making verbal threats."Bonett removed his shirt, clinched his fists, and shouted profanities at the deputy. Bonett continued to advance and aggressively postured the deputy after being told numerous times to stay away," said authorities.Deputies say Seeger turned and started approaching the deputy in an angry and hostile manner.A taser was used after repeated warnings, authorities say, but it proved to be ineffective."Seeger took a combative stance and the deputy conducted a takedown maneuver and placed Seeger on the ground. Seeger resisted the deputy and a violent struggle ensued. Seeger was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody," said authorities.All three suspects were arrested.Caine is being charged with one count of battery on a law enforcement officer, Bonett is facing assault charges and Seeger is being charged with domestic battery and resisting an officer with violence.