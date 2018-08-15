Officials: Husband shoots wife in Delaware County, leads police on chase into Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Delco shooting, police chase ends in suspect's death. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 15, 2018.

By
UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A man is dead after shooting his wife in Delaware County and then leading police on a chase through Philadelphia before taking his own life.

It began around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Meetinghouse Road in Upper Chichester Township.

Investigators say the 41-year-old suspect arrived to the home where his 40-year-old wife lived with her three kids, ages 19, 16, and 10.

The wife, police say, had a protection from abuse order against the husband and he was not supposed to be there. They got into an argument and police say her husband shot her four times.

The woman and her children were able to run to the Boothwyn Firehouse, beat on the door, and get medics to help. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her children were not harmed.

Soon, police located her husband parked at nearby rest stop on I-95.


He then led police on a chase with multiple agencies responding

Right before the Platt Bridge in Southwest Philadelphia, police say he struck a police car and hit a barrier.
Investigators say the suspect shot himself in the head, but it's unclear if that occurred before or after the crash. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.



Police recovered a handgun at the scene. A stray bullet also struck the home across the street; the grandmother and child who were inside that home were not hurt.

No officers were injured or fired shots during the incident.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingpolice chasedomestic violencecrashUpper Chichester Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in Cheltenham Walmart shooting: "I'm sorry"
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
Report details sex abuse by more than 300 Catholic priests
Jim Gardner speaks with AG Josh Shapiro on Pa. priest sex abuse report
1 shot in Hamilton Twp., Mercer County
Rescuers comb concrete and steel after Italy bridge collapse
Chemicals in Lifetime Fitness pool sickens children
Pat's Steaks now available nationwide
Show More
AccuWeather: Heating Up Today
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
Fire erupts after truck crashes into pizzeria in Frenchtown
Tips for stress free back to school shopping
Bottles, balloons, basketball flow down Schuylkill River
More News