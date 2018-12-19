Officials: Warminster situation resolved, students should report to school

Law enforcement responded Wednesday morning to a home in Warminster, Bucks County for a report of an armed individual.Police were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to a home at Coronet Road and Henry Avenue.Chopper 6 over the scene showed heavily armed officers entering the house around 7:15 a.m.Authorities called for shelter-in-place including for students to stay home who had not yet reported to school.On its Facebook page, Centennial School District says they received information from Warminster police that the situation has been resolved."All students should report to school," the district says.------