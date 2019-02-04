The search is on for a man pretending to be a police officer, and who even pulled a woman over, in Bucks County.It happened around 10:40 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Honey Baked Ham at 636 Lincoln Highway in the Fairless Hills section.Police say a man in a dark-colored, unmarked Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue lights on the dashboard pulled the woman over.She gave him her ID, but then she noticed he smelled like tobacco and alcohol.She wasn't sure that he was legitimately an officer based on his appearance. He was not in uniform and he was described as having scruffy hair.The woman got her ID back, drove away and notified police."It's inherently dangerous for anybody to pretend to be a police officer and detain a citizen. Nothing but bad things can come from that," said Lt. Nelson Whitney.State Police in Berks County are investigating another similar incident near Boyers Junction that happened two weeks ago, but it's unclear if the two are connected.Falls Township police say while they do use unmarked cars for traffic detail, the officers in them will always be in uniform.Those cars also have push bumpers and spotlights.If you are ever in doubt, you are urged to call 911.------