Suspect sought for shooting in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to find the gunman who shot one person multiple times in Ogontz early Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Ogontz Avenue, near Kemble park.

Police rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center where they were treated for injuries.

Police say at least 16 shots were fired between two crime scenes on that roadway.

Investigators tell Action News a witness saw a black or maroon pickup truck speeding away from the area.