Coronavirus

Ohio college house party-goers cited over COVID-19 concerns

OXFORD, Ohio -- Six men were cited by police last week after a Labor Day weekend college house party that included guests who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Police in Oxford, Ohio, accused the men of violating the state's mass gathering and quarantine ordinance after they attended the party near Miami University.

Body camera footage shows an officer arriving at a home near the campus and finding men without masks on the porch.

One of the men told police that 20 people gathered at the house, which is twice the amount of people allowed to congregate in Ohio. The officer asked the group to disperse while he checked the indentification of the residents.

SEE RELATED STORY: Students throw COVID-19 parties to bet on who will catch virus first

"I've never seen this before," the officer was heard telling the student after running his ID. "There's an input on the computer that you tested positive for COVID?"

The student answered, "yes."

He also disclosed he tested positive a week before and that every single person at the party had COVID-19, including two people from the house across the street.

"Oh, God. This is what we're trying to prevent," the officer responded. "We want to keep this town open."

SEE RELATED: 30-year-old dies after Texas 'COVID party,' thought coronavirus was a hoax

The officer questioned why the students weren't practicing a self-imposed quarantine for 14 days, as recommended by state and federal health officials. It wasn't known if the men gave an answer.

More than 1,000 Miami University students have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started this fall, according to WKRC.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a briefing Thursday that cases at Miami are the reason why Butler County remains at a level 3 on the state's public health advisory system.

The university is still scheduled to start in-person classes Sept. 21.

But, school officials have warned that students who refuse to take a test in a campus-wide sampling will be denied access to campus services and will be forced to return to remote learning.

The video above is from a previous related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiocollege studentssocial distancingcoronaviruscollegepartyonline learningcoronavirus testpolicecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC study shows young kids can transmit COVID-19
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
Kids infected at day care spread COVID-19 at home, study finds
Jersey shore businesses hoping crowds still visit this fall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1K car break-ins linked in Bucks County & NJ: DA
SEPTA bus involved in multi-vehicle crash, 6 injured
Investigators still pursuing 'solid leads' in case of missing Bridgeton girl
Man, 21, shot in chest in West Philadelphia
Double shooting in Germantown under investigation
Ex-Borgata exec who left for Ocean must return cellphone: Judge
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
Show More
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler rips fingernail putting on pants
AccuWeather: Breezy And Cooler
Philadelphians enjoy first Friday night back of indoor dining
'It's not a witch hunt': Murphy says many refusing to cooperate with contact tracers
Man who founded Jelly Belly name to give candy factory away
More TOP STORIES News