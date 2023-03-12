Find all 2023 Oscar red carpet looks here when stars arrive

On The Red Carpet at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- Stars are gracing the 95th Oscars red carpet, which -- for the first time since 1961 -- is not red.

The academy rolled out a surprise champagne-colored carpet Wednesday for the 2023 ceremony, set to commence at 8 p.m. EST from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The decision to change the color came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl vila, the creative director for the Met Gala who wanted to turn a "day event into night."

Pop-culture connoisseurs are crossing their fingers for extravagant looks from red-carpet veterans like Rihanna, Angela Bassett and Cate Blanchett. (Rihanna is nominated in the original song category, while Bassett and Blanchett have acting nods).

At last year's Oscars, pastels were a red carpet hit, while reds also took it in the trend department. Some stars used ribbons to show their support for Ukraine, with worldwide attention on the war-torn nation one month after Russia's invasion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.