movie

Local filmmakers raise awareness and funds for Philadelphia's homeless

A portion of the proceeds from 'One Man's Trash' supports Philabundance.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local filmmakers raise awareness and funds for homeless

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia filmmakers are shooting a new film right here at home.

It's part drama, part comedy, and all heart.

A portion of the proceeds from their film, One Man's Trash, supports Philabundance.

This weekend you can meet the cast and help them make a difference.

The film seeks to bring attention to Philadelphia's homeless population and the hidden talents waiting to be discovered.

While local actors and filmmakers John Giordano and Dennis Jeantet put the finishing touches on the film, they're inviting the community to be a part of the process and the solution.

"Philabundance is our official beneficiary, which is fantastic," says filmmaker and actor John Giordano. "I always had them in mind as our beneficiary and our partner as well. I have always wanted to fuse what I love to do and my passion to help others."

This Sunday, the filmmakers are hosting a "Meet the Cast: Film and Charity Food Drive" at the Rutledge Community Center in Delaware County.

They're asking for everyone to bring donations as they come to meet the stars and find out more about the film.

"It's an evolution of a character from someone who's disgusted with homeless people to someone who finds his true life's purpose in helping homeless people," Giordano says. "There's a lot of comedy that ensues throughout."

The film also stars actor John O'Hurley, who is expected to attend the event.

They hope to debut One Man's Trash at the end of the summer.

Click here for details on Sunday's event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiamoviemovie newshomelessphilabundance
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Thor's ex-girlfriend wields the hammer in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Determination, dedication lead family to 'Rise'
'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' takes honest, positive look at sex
Chicago native beams as action figure from new 'Lightyear' movie
TOP STORIES
Boy, 11, seriously injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Police ID suspect accused of raping woman inside office building
Shooting leaves 3 injured in Lansdale
Group of teens attack man during carjacking in Olney
NJ's new brewery rules leaving some frustrated
July 4th Schuylkill River drowning victim identified
Montco 8-year-old earns spot in national art competition
Show More
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
New video shows barrage of bullets fired in Germantown double shooting
How to save money shopping online with automatic couponing
Video: Mom hangs onto hood of stolen car containing young kids
AccuWeather: Patchy fog, partly cloudy tonight
More TOP STORIES News