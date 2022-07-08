PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia filmmakers are shooting a new film right here at home.
It's part drama, part comedy, and all heart.
A portion of the proceeds from their film, One Man's Trash, supports Philabundance.
This weekend you can meet the cast and help them make a difference.
The film seeks to bring attention to Philadelphia's homeless population and the hidden talents waiting to be discovered.
While local actors and filmmakers John Giordano and Dennis Jeantet put the finishing touches on the film, they're inviting the community to be a part of the process and the solution.
"Philabundance is our official beneficiary, which is fantastic," says filmmaker and actor John Giordano. "I always had them in mind as our beneficiary and our partner as well. I have always wanted to fuse what I love to do and my passion to help others."
This Sunday, the filmmakers are hosting a "Meet the Cast: Film and Charity Food Drive" at the Rutledge Community Center in Delaware County.
They're asking for everyone to bring donations as they come to meet the stars and find out more about the film.
"It's an evolution of a character from someone who's disgusted with homeless people to someone who finds his true life's purpose in helping homeless people," Giordano says. "There's a lot of comedy that ensues throughout."
The film also stars actor John O'Hurley, who is expected to attend the event.
They hope to debut One Man's Trash at the end of the summer.
Click here for details on Sunday's event.
Local filmmakers raise awareness and funds for Philadelphia's homeless
A portion of the proceeds from 'One Man's Trash' supports Philabundance.
MOVIE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News