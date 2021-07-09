one tank trip

Larger-than-life artwork amazes guests at Grounds for Sculpture

By
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "I've been here eight years and I'm still discovering things every day I go out in the park," said Gary Schneider, the Executive Director of Grounds for Sculpture.

The 42-acre garden and museum sprouted on what used to be the New Jersey State Fairgrounds. It was founded in 1992 by Seward Johnson, who designed many of the pieces on display today.

At this artsy hotspot, guests pose alongside lifelike statues and mind-bending sculptures designed by talented artists.

"Every time I come back here, there's new sculptures, there's new plants, there's just new energy here," said Rachel Powelson of Ewing, New Jersey. "You just find a new way, you find a new world. So, I love it here."

Visitors like Powelson are sometimes hoodwinked by life-sized sculptures that imitate real people to perfection.

"I sat down and started talking to a guy and then I turned my head and noticed that he wasn't a real person," joked John Stetser of Mantua, New Jersey.

Many pieces of art depict impressionist and modernist paintings in a monumental, three-dimensional fashion. Seasonal plants serve as both backdrops and frames for each installation along the twisting pathways.

Guests must reserve a timed slot online before visiting. With summer hours from 10am to 9pm, the museum plays host to family outings and romantic dates alike. Dining is offered with the on-site Rat's Restaurant and Van Gogh Cafe.

To learn more about Grounds for Sculpture, visit their website.

RELATED: Relive the battle for independence at Washington Crossing State Park

Washington Crossing State Park will host activities related to Independence Day this weekend!

