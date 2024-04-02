Matchbox Road Museum in Newfield, N.J. brings out the kid in all of us

NEWFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, we're taking you to a museum in New Jersey that can bring out the kid in all of us.

The "Matchbox Road" museum has more than 50,000 Matchbox cars, that includes some rare models - as well as some childhood favorites.

Matchbox Road is located in Newfield, New Jersey... just 45 minutes from Philadelphia.

Action News photojournalist Marc Erlick takes us there.

If you'd like to check out the museum for yourself, call (609) 381-2332 to make an appointment.

For more information, visit the Matchbox Road Museum's Facebook page.