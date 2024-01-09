Discover shipwreck stories and more at New Jersey Maritime Museum

Deb Whitcraft's 50-year career submerged in maritime history has led to the creation of this museum in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

Deb Whitcraft's 50-year career submerged in maritime history has led to the creation of this museum in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

Deb Whitcraft's 50-year career submerged in maritime history has led to the creation of this museum in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

Deb Whitcraft's 50-year career submerged in maritime history has led to the creation of this museum in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

BEACH HAVEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On the next installment of One Tank Trips, we scuttle down to Beach Haven, New Jersey.

At the New Jersey Maritime Museum, oft-untold seafaring stories come to life with shipwreck discoveries, scuba gear, and authentic artifacts.

Deb Whitcraft's 50-year career submerged in maritime history has led to the creation of this museum, which is now her home.

The New Jersey Maritime Museum is free to enter and is open during the offseason on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00am to 4:00pm. During the summer, it is open seven days a week.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit their website.

RELATED: Coastal culture of New Jersey makes waves at Tuckerton Seaport