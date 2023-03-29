Opening Day 2023: Phillies take on Rangers in season opener

ESPN baseball insider Buster Olney weighs in on the upcoming Phillies season during a one-on-one interview with Action News' Ducis Rodgers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Texas Rangers host the Philadelphia Phillies for the season opener on Thursday.

Texas had a 68-94 record overall and a 34-47 record in home games last season. The Rangers pitching staff put up a 4.22 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Philadelphia went 87-75 overall and 40-41 in road games a season ago. The Phillies pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

What time is the game?

First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

Pitching probables

Phillies: Aaron Nola; Rangers: Jacob deGrom.

DeGrom is 9-1 with a 2.18 ERA and 136 strikeouts over 120 innings in 20 career starts against the Phillies. The only teams he has faced more are the rest of the NL East: Atlanta, Miami and Washington. In three opening-day starts for the Mets, deGrom tossed 17 scoreless innings with 25 strikeouts.

Nola, the 29-year-old right-hander going into the final year of his contract, will make his sixth - and maybe last - opening day start for the Phillies. It comes days after president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said discussions about a contract extension had broken off, and the pitcher indicated those could wait until after the season.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola throws during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DeGrom didn't make his first big league start last year until Aug. 2, and he was 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 regular-season games before winning a wild-card game for the Mets. He had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings in 2021 before missing the final three months with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then was shut down late in spring training last year because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

The Phillies will look different from when deGrom faced them in New York's opener two years ago. Nola didn't oppose him in that game because Philadelphia already had played a series while the Mets' scheduled opening games were wiped out because of COVID-19 issues surrounding the Washington Nationals.

Four players remain from the Philadelphia starting lineup that deGrom faced in his 2021 opener, but only catcher J.T. Realmuto and third baseman Alec Bohm will play Thursday. Star slugger Bryce Harper is recovering from reconstructive right elbow surgery and first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn left ACL in spring training. Hoskins is scheduled for surgery in nearby Fort Worth on the same day of the season opener.

Who's in the starting lineup?

The official starting lineup has not been released.

When is the Phillies' home opener?

The Phillies will take on the Cincinnati Reds next Thurday, April 6, at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m.

New food options

There are some new food options at The Bank, including Greens and Grains, an Atlantic County, New Jersey, vegan-based restaurant.

"It's the first plant-based restaurant to take residency at a Philadelphia sports venue," says Jared Kane, director of development, at Greens and Grains. "We're very humbled by that, and it's one of the only a handful in the entire country. Two, three years ago, I'm not sure this is something we would have would have dreamed about."

On the ballpark menu, you'll find two of their best sellers: the gyro pita and the chk'n parm pesto panini.

Other new options this year include Federal Donuts Chicken Tenders, served with an everything rooster dipping sauce (spicy mayo with pickled everything spice).

There's a new Mexican street popcorn tossed on-site with Tajin spice, lime and cotija cheese.

Also, you'll find South Philly disco fries with roast pork, melted sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers.

Uncle Charlie's Steaks is a whole new area in concessions.