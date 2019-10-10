Opening statements begin in Michael White trial, man accused in fatal Rittenhouse Square stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Opening statements began Thursday in a packed courtroom in the trial of a man accused in a fatal stabbing in Rittenhouse Square.The jury was selected earlier in the week.Michael White, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July 2018. White, who is out on bail, was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger, who was in his car.Witnesses said the two men got into a fight, and that White stabbed Schellenger.White has claimed it was self-defense.White, who is out on bail, was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger, who was in his car.In the prosecution's opening statement, Anthony Voci told jurors that White was a killer. He said White made the choice to insert himself in a traffic dispute that had nothing to do with him and then later plunge a knife into the back of an unarmed man.The defense maintained that White feared for his life, and that the stabbing was self- defense, after Schellenger made a racist threat and attacked him.Attorney Jonathan Strange added that Schellenger had cocaine in his system and blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.Earlier this week, the judge granted a motion from the District Attorney's Office to drop third degree murder charges and proceed on voluntary manslaughter.In the motion, the DA said he believes a jury is more likely to convict White of voluntary manslaughter.White is expected to testify in this trial, which could last about a week.