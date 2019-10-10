Opening statements begin in Michael White trial, man accused in fatal Rittenhouse Square stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Opening statements began Thursday in a packed courtroom in the trial of a man accused in a fatal stabbing in Rittenhouse Square.
The jury was selected earlier in the week.
Michael White, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July 2018. White, who is out on bail, was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger, who was in his car.
Witnesses said the two men got into a fight, and that White stabbed Schellenger.
White has claimed it was self-defense.
In the prosecution's opening statement, Anthony Voci told jurors that White was a killer. He said White made the choice to insert himself in a traffic dispute that had nothing to do with him and then later plunge a knife into the back of an unarmed man.
The defense maintained that White feared for his life, and that the stabbing was self- defense, after Schellenger made a racist threat and attacked him.
Attorney Jonathan Strange added that Schellenger had cocaine in his system and blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.
Earlier this week, the judge granted a motion from the District Attorney's Office to drop third degree murder charges and proceed on voluntary manslaughter.
In the motion, the DA said he believes a jury is more likely to convict White of voluntary manslaughter.
White is expected to testify in this trial, which could last about a week.
