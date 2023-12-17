'Operation Christmas Kid' in Montgomery County donates 7,000 toys to children staying in hospitals

First responders in Montgomery County were busy making some special deliveries on Saturday.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- First responders in Montgomery County were busy making some special deliveries on Saturday.

Plymouth Meeting's community ambulance hosted its 14th annual 'Operation Christmas Kid' toy run.

Chief Thomas Trojansky organized the troops operating out of the ambulance on Saturday.

His crews field roughly 16,000 emergency calls annually, but over the weekend it was all about the toys.

"We've had so many local businesses help, we have close to 70 collection boxes," said Trojansky.

Action News Reporter Annie McCormick has more on the inspirational event.