2 TV news crew members shot while covering deadly shooting, Florida sheriff says

A 19-year-old man accused of killing a woman is detained and suspected of killing an Orlando TV news journalist covering the story.

ORLANDO, Fl. -- A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference Wednesday evening that they've detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

Besides the Spectrum News 13 journalist and the 9-year-old girl, a TV crew member and the girl's mother were wounded during the second shooting.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," Mina told a room full of reporters. "I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement. No one in our community - not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals - should become the victim of gun violence in our community."

The news crew shooting happened in the same area and at about the same time as a nearby mother and 9-year-old girl were also shot. The child died, Sheriff John Mina added. The afternoon shootings appear to be linked, but it's not known why the parent and child were targeted.

The victims were rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The surviving crew member and the mother are in critical condition.

Deputies responded to the Pine Hills area, just northwest of Orlando, on Wednesday morning where they located a woman in her 20s who was shot and later succumbed to her injuries, Mina said.

Detectives responded and collected evidence, he said.

"At 4:05, we received 911 calls about another shooting at that location and a shooting nearby," Mina said.

Mina said the two journalists -- a photographer and reporter -- were on the scene to cover the homicide that morning and were shot in or around their vehicle.

Shortly after that shooting, police went to the scene of a third shooting and found a woman on Harrington Street and her 9-year-old daughter were also shot inside of a home. The 9-year old has died, the sheriff said.

Mina said it is unclear why the suspect entered that home.

Mina said Moses is already facing a murder charge for the initial victim, and charges are expected soon for the other four victims. Moses' criminal history includes gun charges, as well as aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft offenses, the sheriff said.

Spectrum News 13 is not yet identifying the crew members who were involved in the shooting, according to a story on the TV station's website.

The Associated Press and CNN wire contributed to this report.