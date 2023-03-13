Manayunk woman wins 6abc contest, heads to Hollywood for LIVE's After Oscar Show

Alicia Vitarelli caught up with Taito and her sister Juliet as they arrived in Hollywood, and since the sisters checked into their hotel, they've rubbed shoulders with the stars.

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- Camille Taito, of Philadelphia's Manayunk section, was the grand prize winner of the 6abc contest to attend LIVE's After Oscar Show at the Dolby Theater.

"Today, We saw Cate Blanchett in the elevator. We actually rode in the elevator with her," said Camille Taito. "Very nice, very nice. Very sweet... we've been sitting outside and watching people come in and out."

The pair has also done some sightseeing

"We walked up toward the Hollywood sign, took pictures, shopped. Of course, shopped," said Juliet.

Camille said she could not believe she won the contest.

"I was so excited when they called me. I couldn't believe it at first, and I just said, 'Yes,'" she said. "It's like surreal."

The sisters brought their "It's a Philly thing" flags and hope to catch Kelly Ripa's eye.