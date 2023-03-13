'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins the Oscar for best picture.

Oscars 2023: Stars celebrate end of long awards season at after parties

LOS ANGELES -- Now that the Oscars are over, the Hollywood glitz and glam goes on.

Dozens of winners and other celebrities headed out to the various after-parties all over Los Angeles to celebrate the end of a long awards season, often ditching their red-carpet attire for new party-ready looks.

Here's what you need to know about 2023's Oscar parties:

Vanity Fair party

This year's Vanity Fair party, hosted by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, returned to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

What makes the glossy magazine's soiree so special?

"To me, it's because they have In-N-Out burgers inside," Rebel Wilson said. "And I love In-N-Out Burger -- it's just so Los Angeles, it's so Hollywood."

PHOTOS: Looks from Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after party

1 of 15 Trevor Noah arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"It's the kind of party where you'd catch Sharon Stone giving Leonardo DiCaprio bunny ears, Meryl Streep snagging a photo op with Kate Winslet's Oscar, Kanye West congratulating Brad Pitt on his Oscar win, or Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak reuniting in the photo booth," according to Vanity Fair.

A-listers were invited to pose in front of photographer Mark Seliger's custom-built portrait studio inside the after-party, which John Leguizamo described as "the best party in Hollywood."

"And then I'm going to go to Madonna's party," Leguizamo said. "It's called 'The Party' for a reason."

The Governors Ball

Immediately after the Oscars broadcast, the Governors Ball was held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom on the top level of Hollywood & Highland.

The glamorous party featured a variety of dishes by Wolfgang Puck Catering and Ghetto Gastro, plus libations created by globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly.

Among the attendees was Daniel Dae Kim, who shared his reaction to the shocking confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

"That was a stunning moment," Kim said. "It was something I'll remember for a while."

Many who witnessed the incident initially thought it was a joke.

"I did too, because I'd never seen anything like that on television before," Kim said. "But that's live TV, I guess."

Mercedez-Benz party

The luxury automaker hosted a viewing party for stars and insiders from the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elton John's Oscar party

Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack joined Elton John to co-host the superstar's charity Oscar watch party at West Hollywood Park.

It was the 30th year the singer has hosted a viewing party to raise money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

John joined via live satellite from his concert in Lincoln, Nebraska, as he had planned his tour around the original Oscars date of Feb. 27.